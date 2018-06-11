2018 FIFA World Cup top defensive midfielders

In the FIFA World Cup in Russia, national teams take the center stage and many are eager to see the best offensive players taking on the nation’s best line of defence in crucial games.

There are many superstars who are excellent in front of goal like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, while there are also many players who have made their names by excelling on the defensive end like Mats Hummels and Sergio Ramos.

However, there are unheralded players who have developed the perfect sense of offence and defence in an evolved position of the defensive midfielder.

They are mainly responsible for being the first line to help the team’s defences and also capable of being the catalyst to start the offence for the team.

In the World Cup, where there are a number of stars on either ends of the pitch, the responsibilities of the defensive midfielder may be the difference between a victory and defeat.

Here are a few defensive midfielders that are expected to shine in the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

NEMANJA MATIC (Country: Serbia, Club: Manchester United)

Plying his trade with Manchester United, Nemanja Matic is one of the stars representing Serbia in the FIFA World Cup.

His tall stature and excellent command of the ball make him an indispensible player for the national team and many will rely on him to be able to take control of the midfield.

Matic’s height makes him great in the air and he can certainly win balls to help stop an opponent’s attack, as well as star their own.

Another thing that sets Matic apart with most is his incredible fitness and consistency throughout a match. For the Red Devils, he has always been one of their best players regardless if they’re winning or losing. This kind of leadership will certainly come in handy for the Serbians in the World Cup.

SAMI KHEDIRA (Country: Germany, Club: Juventus)

Playing in one of the favourites in this year’s World Cup, Germany’s Sami Khedira will play a pivotal role if the Germans are to successfully defend their title.

Currently with Juventus, the German helped the side retain their Serie A title and now turns his attention to help his national side.

He has excellent pace and stamina which should come in handy when trying to turn defence into offence. Khedira has the ability to win 50-50 balls and immediately turning the corner to go on the offensive and catch their opponents off-guard.

Having played 74 times for his national team, Khedira’s experience will also come in handy especially with most of the teams having them across their crosshairs in Russia during the World Cup.

N’GOLO KANTE (Country: France, Club: Chelsea)

A rock in the midfield, N’Golo Kante is one player to watch during the World Cup.

It helps that he plays for France and many are counting on them to lift the title at the end of the competition, so Kante should also play a very important role for the club.

His excellent timing paired with strength and tackling skills make him important in every game as he can disrupt a team’s rhythm especially when trying to mount an offence.

With Kante able to suppress their opponents’ attacks, he can also easily transition to help the offensive end where his power can also be an asset for the team. Expect him to regularly play for the national squad, especially against teams equally as talented as they are.

SERGIO BUSQUETS (Country: Spain, Club: Barcelona)

Frequently lauded as one of the best players for Barcelona speaks volumes on how Sergio Busquets operates within the midfield.

The lanky star is a presence in the middle and Spain are lucky to have someone who is very clever with or without the ball and can time tackles perfectly to win the ball back for his team.

Busquets has excellent vision and his passing is some of the best in Europe and that should play an important role in the World Cup where the Spaniards are looking to return to the top of the mountain.

Already with over 100 international caps to his name, Busquets remains calm and composed despite the tough situations he faces and his demeanour should be enough to lead Spain when they play in Russia.