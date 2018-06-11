Six players with a point to prove this World Cup

By Yuvraj Chettri

In every World Cup, there’s always a number of star players who have something to prove when it comes to the biggest stage in international football.

This 2018 edition, here are those players who have a chip on their shoulders:

Paul Pogba

Forget the haircuts, forget the flashy attire, even the dance moves. At the heart of it all is an outrageously talented 25-year-old. Despite his undeniable attributes, Pogba’s blow-hot-blow-cold form has been the subject of much ire from fans, pundits and his coaches alike.

Booed largely by his own set of supporters in France’s warm-up game against Italy, it looks like the public’s patience is fast wearing thin. This, on the back of another decent but largely inconsistent season with Manchester United, littered with rumours of a fallout with manager Jose Mourinho, having been publicly criticised by him on a number of occasions.

Pogba himself has chosen to remain largely silent, although he did lash out in comments to France Football last week, claiming “You are not going to criticise Messi when he walks on the pitch.”

Whatever be his off pitch antics, Paul Pogba couldn’t have asked for a grander stage to answer his detractors this summer.

Robert Lewandowski

On the face of it, Robert Lewandowski has had another stellar campaign with Bayern Munich, snapping up the Bundesliga top scorer award, having lost out to Borussia’s Aubameyang the previous campaign. However, his campaign’s unarguable highlight was when he failed to turn up at the biggest of club stages, gone missing in both legs of Bayern’s Champions League semi-finals defeat against Real Madrid. While he has had no issues in the league, with Bayern wrapping up the title at least a month in advance in all four of his seasons in Bavaria, the Champions League has eluded him yet again.

It’s a great honor to be the top scorer again. Lots of thanks to my team mates, without them it would not be possible!👊 @FCBayern 👋 pic.twitter.com/izfA3fu9EA — Robert Lewandowski (@lewy_official) May 12, 2018

It is with this regret perhaps that Lewandowski has been angling for a move away all season, culminating with his agent issuing a come-and-get-me plea to Europe’s top clubs, “Robert feels he needs a change and a new challenge in his career,” Zahavi told Sport Bild. “The managers of Bayern know about it.”

Add that to all the unpleasant internal puppetry at Bayern, with Karl-Heinz Rummenigge constantly commenting on managerial situations and player contracts and it seems inevitable that Lewandowski will indeed leave the Allianz Arena this summer.

Była #50Bońka, ale dla @lewy_official to za mało! 😬⚽️ Nadal czekamy na Wasze próby. 💪

Nowy vlog z Poznania 👉 https://t.co/cZnr3yQrqk pic.twitter.com/nIWzmzeWKT — Łączy nas piłka (@LaczyNasPilka) June 8, 2018

With his 30th birthday only a couple of months away, despite his past exploits, Lewandowski might have to put in a stellar performance this summer to persuade any of the top clubs to part with a significant sum for his services.

He won’t be one bit daunted though.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

What do two of the game’s greatest marksmen have left to prove? Coming off the back of stellar campaigns for their clubs, for both of these superstars, it isn’t about the questions, but one simple assertion : Win the world cup, and get crowned as the greatest player EVER.

Messi vs Ronaldo. Ronaldo vs Messi. This summer, the rivalry becomes epic, and the world becomes the FIFA World Cup. 🐐🏆 pic.twitter.com/U3J2Tu6Qth — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 20, 2018

No questions asked.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool’s teenage sensation is living the dream. In a rise strongly reminiscent of Luke Shaw’s call-up to the England squad in the last World Cup. Arnold can only hope his subsequent career doesn’t mirror that of Shaw.

Great way to end the season! Grateful for another special award. All focus towards Kiev now🔴🏆#66 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/k1WUpB2Og3 — Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) May 13, 2018

Instrumental in both the Champions League as well as the Premier League campaigns for Liverpool, Arnold has been ever-consistent, putting in solid showings against City and Roma en-route to becoming the youngest Liverpool player to start a Champions League final in Kiev.

With Gareth Southgate’s having already declared his thoughts on the young players in his squad, “I see such exciting players coming through. Some of them, I don’t think they know how good they might be,” the onus is firmly on the likes of Trent Arnold to perform.

Dreamt of going to a World Cup since I was a kid. Today that dream come true, an honour to represent the 3 Lions this summer! 🦁 @England pic.twitter.com/e6c8agtVar — Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) May 16, 2018

While he might not be assured of a starting berth, game time will definitely come by and judging by his personality, he will surely be ready when called upon.

Although his lack of World Cup experience might certainly add an element of freedom and fearlessness to his game, the real challenge will be to shut the detractors up who feel his World Cup call has come all too soon.

Hirving Lozano

Hirving Lozano’s 19 goal season could get even better. “Chucky”, as he is fondly referred to, is one of the youngest players in a squad full of experienced professionals like Chicharito; he could yet go on to be the most important.

A post shared by Ro Loz (@hirvinglozano) on May 26, 2018 at 3:26pm PDT

On the back of a prolific season with Eindhoven, which ended with the league title, Lozano seems to have all the necessary tools at his disposal to make an impact at this World Cup. It will come as no surprise if his biggest hurdle on the way is his own disciplinary record.

Hirving Lozano manages to beat his man twice to put in a dangerous ball that should have been a goal pic.twitter.com/TuqPclepMz — Fito 🇲🇽 (@Valiant_Che) June 4, 2018

Having been sent off twice this season for PSV due to responding to provocation, for Lozano, tempering his fire might be a key to Mexico’s collective aims and his personal ambitions this summer. Whether he feels the same way or not, back this young Mexican to make an impression, one way or the other this World Cup.