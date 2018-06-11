2018 FIFA World Cup one-man teams

As the days draw near for the FIFA World Cup to take center stage in international football, many are eager to see a squad full of stars performing under the brightest lights.

Juggernauts like Brazil, Spain and Germany are said to be favourites in the competition because of the depth of talent that they have throughout the 23-man squad that they brought over to Russia.

It’s true that they have some stars better than others, but the amount of talent on the pitch at any given time should give them an advantage throughout the competition.

However, there are some teams that are focused on one player and their success ultimately depends on how that superstar performs alongside his peers.

In the competition where there are so many great players, here are three nations who are essentially led by one player.

PORTUGAL

One of the most obvious choice is Portugal and their superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

The European Champions rely heavily on the Real Madrid star and if they wish to go far in the competition, the Portuguese should have solid performances similar to what he produces for the La Liga outfit.

While Portugal won the Euro 2016 with Ronaldo crashing out early in the game, he was responsible for bringing them to the penultimate match-up and the same can be said when the team steps on the pitch in Russia.

CR7 leads the national team in goals scored at 81 in 149 appearances across all competitions and should add more in Russia for the Portuguese squad to have any chance of advancing.

DENMARK

Denmark have a decent squad and most of the players in the line-up have played in Europe’s top leagues.

However, on paper, only Christian Eriksen may be capable of turning things around when the odds are stacked against Denmark.

Ranked 12th in the FIFA rankings, Denmark have an uphill battle in the World Cup if they want to move on, and the Tottenham Hotspur man should be ready to take on most of the load when on the pitch.

With Tottenham, Eriksen can play alongside top players like Dele Alli and Harry Kane, but with his national squad, he might need to create some magic on his own to come up with points on the board.

Kasper Schmeichel will undoubtedly play a big role for the squad, but removing Eriksen from the list eliminates the competitive edge of this national team.

EGYPT

Last but certainly not the least is Egypt and everybody knows that there is one man who will perform for the country in Russia, Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian phenom has had an unbelievable season so far, leading Liverpool all the way to the UEFA Champions League final and also helping the squad secure European football next season.

In the final of the UCL, he suffered a shoulder injury and many immediately questioned whether he could make it for the World Cup. Luckily, he recovered and the entire country of Egypt breathed a sigh of relief.

While he will play a different style of football with Egypt, his status as the nation’s best should help him play inspired football alongside his peers.

It will definitely be an uphill battle but if Salah’s breakout season is any indication, he can certainly do it for the team.