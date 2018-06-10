Salah eager to play against Uruguay

Mohamed Salah is hopeful of being able to play for Egypt in their opening World Cup Group A clash with Uruguay.

The Liverpool striker suffered an injured shoulder following a tussle with Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos in the Champions League final, leading to his substitution.

It was thought the former Chelsea and Roma attacker would miss the entire tournament in Russia before reports suggested that Salah may only miss his country’s first game with the South Americans.

But with just days to the opening game against hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia, Salah said he may even be ready for Egypt’s first match.

Salah added: “I hope to play the first game against Uruguay, but that will depend on how I feel when it approaches.”

Egypt team doctor Mohamed Abou El-Ela, meanwhile, said: “Everything looks good. His condition is comfortable, but playing against Uruguay is uncertain.

“We’ll take our decision after two days as everything will be clear.

“Our goal is to keep him safe and he will play if he’s 100 per cent fit.”

Egyptian presidency spokesman Bassam Radi added on Saturday: “The President was reassured on the health condition of the player ‘Mohamed Salah’, who affirmed that his condition is improving notably and that he is on his way to recovery, god willing.”

Salah also hit back at claims by Ramos that he had patched things up with Ramos.

Ramos had claimed that he was first fouled by Salah during the incident, with the Egyptian responding in Spanish newspaper Marca, saying: “He sent me a message, but I never told him it was ‘OK.

“My comment is that it’s always OK when the one who made you cry first, then makes you laugh. Maybe he could also tell me if I’m going to be ready for the World Cup?”

After facing Uruguay on June 15, Egypt play Russia on June 19 and Saudi Arabia on June 25.