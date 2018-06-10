Brazil coach Tite dimisses Real Madrid links

Brazil coach Tite says he has not been in contact with Real Madrid over their vacant managerial role and insisted he is fully focused on Brazil and the World Cup.

The well-traveled head coach, who took charge of Brazil in June 2016 following the sacking of Dunga, has been a marvel for the five-time world champions.

He guided the Selecao to the World Cup with relative ease to head into the quadrennial tournament as favourites where they will face Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia in Group E.

Tite’s exploits have not gone unnoticed by Real who are desperately looking to replace Zinedine Zidane after his shock departure.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s friendly against Austria, the Brazil boss told a pre-match press conference: “When it is an opinion, it deserves my respect. When it is put in quotation marks, it is a lie; it is a disrespectful and lying attitude. That’s my word.

“I did not get in touch with anyone. Gilmar Veloz [Tite’s agent], my friend, did not speak to anyone.

“I have a great respect for where I am. I know the responsibilities and the goals I have here.”

Tite’s contract with Brazil runs out at the end of the World Cup.