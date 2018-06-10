Southgate: We need to improve

Gareth Southgate admits that his England side will need to improve dramatically if they are to make at impact at the 2018 Russia World Cup.

Southgate has selected a very young squad for the tournament having kept faith with a number of players from Euro 2016.

The Three Lions struggled during that competition in France, first drawing with Russia, ahead of narrowly beating Wales before being held by Slovakia.

And while they made it to the last 16, England were then sensationally knocked out by minnows Iceland.

Captain Harry Kane surprised a few when he spoke of his belief that England can win the World Cup, but Southgate said it is important to have the confidence to do well.

He said: “Why would I limit what they feel is possible?.

“My job is to allow people to dream. What’s the saying? ‘Make the impossible seem possible.'”

Southgate added that he has been impressed with his side’s preparation for Russia.

England last beat Costa Rica 2-0 after a 2-1 defeat of Nigeria in international warm-up games.

“They are at an age and a hunger, and have an enthusiasm and no little quality, so that they can certainly keep improving.

“But we have got to improve to reach the latter stages of a tournament and that is going to take a lot of work over the next few weeks and a huge commitment, but I am seeing evidence that they’re embracing that challenge.

“This is a diverse team with different sets of skills and they’ve got a chance to make their own history.

“Whenever you’re in an England shirt you have an opportunity to make history.”