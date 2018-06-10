Deschamps backs Lloris after USA draw

France coach Didier Deschamps backed goalkeeper Hugo Lloris after his side’s disappointing 1-1 draw with the USA in Lyon on Saturday.

The Tottenham stopper allowed Julian Green’s shot to sneak in at his near post as the USA took a surprise first-half lead with what was their only shot on goal.

PSG striker Kylian Mbappe saved Les Bleus’ blushes when he slid home a late equaliser, but overall it was a frustrating night for the hosts, who missed numerous chances in their final warm-up match before the World Cup.

Antoine Griezmann and Paul Pogba fired in several long-range efforts, with the Manchester United midfielder striking the post, while Liverpool target Nabil Fekir was denied late on by keeper Zack Steffen.

IT. ONLY. TAKES. ONE.@J_Green37 beats Hugo Lloris near post to give 🇺🇸 the lead on French soil. pic.twitter.com/gJ59iqOcBO — U.S. Soccer MNT (@ussoccer_mnt) June 9, 2018

Lloris has been under scrutiny after a number of errors in the Premier League this season, but Deschamps refused to criticise the 31-year old.

“Everyone will have their own analysis of Hugo’s season,” Deschamps said afterwards.

“Yes, he made three errors with Tottenham that cost goals – (but) he played 60 games, he also earned points for Tottenham, as he made points for the team of France.

“Tonight, obviously he knows it, he can do better on the goal that we conceded.

“But I’m not here to question everything. He has a long, painful season, he’s going to get on with it too.”

Things got worse for Deschamps when Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud went off injured after the break following a clash of heads with the USA’s Matt Miazga.

Giroud required stitches to a cut above his left eyebrow, while Chelsea team-mate Miazga needed 15 stitches to a head wound and treatment for concussion.

France begin their World Cup campaign in Group C against Australia on June 16, before facing Peru and Denmark.