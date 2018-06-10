Fabra out of the World Cup

Colombia has been dealt a blow ahead of Russia 2018 with an injury to first-choice left-back Frank Fabra.

The 27-year-old Boca Juniors defender suffered an anterior cruciate ligament rupture to his left knee during training on Saturday.

La Federación Colombiana de Fútbol informa con pesar que el defensor Frank Fabra sufrió la ruptura del ligamento cruzado anterior de la rodilla izquierda. ▶️ https://t.co/RDTkvifD3o … pic.twitter.com/aNPLHY2Ifm — Selección Colombia (@FCFSeleccionCol) June 9, 2018

A statement from the Colombian Football Federation read: “The Colombian team reports with regret that Frank Fabra suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee.

“After diagnostic tests of the defender [on Saturday], the medical team confirmed the injury that was expected.

“The entire squad, coaching team and staff received confirmation of the news with great pain.”

Colombia kicks off their World Cup campaign against Japan on June 19 before facing Poland and Senegal.

A replacement for Fabra is yet to named by Colombia head coach Jose Pekerman.