De Bruyne: Kompany not needed for group stage

Kevin de Bruyne has claimed that Vincent Kompany does not need to rush his recovery from injury, as Belgium can cope without him in the group stage of the World Cup.

Kompany picked up a groin injury in the Red Devils’ 0-0 draw with Portugal on 2 June and his return date is unclear. However, his Manchester City and Belgium team-mate, de Bruyne, is not particularly worried.

“He’s calm,” de Bruyne told reporters. “I’m not putting the pressure on Vinnie [Kompany].

“He knows his body and he works hard.

“He may not be there for the first games in Russia but the team can play the group stage without him.”

Belgium will kick off their campaign against Panama on 18 June before facing Tunisia five days later and England on 28 June.

Prior to their opening fixture, they will face Costa Rica in a warm-up match on Monday.

Manager Roberto Martinez will be hoping that Kompany, who played 17 games in his third Premier League title-winning season at City, recovers before Belgium face any major tests.