Kane reveals admiration for Brazil’s Ronaldo

Tottenham Hotspur and England’s Harry Kane has revealed that former Brazil striker Ronaldo was his hero during his formative years.

Ronaldo represented the likes of Barcelona, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and AC Milan during an illustrious career which also saw him net 15 World Cup goals.

Just as Brazil once relied predominantly on Ronaldo upfront, England will be counting on Kane during the upcoming World Cup in Russia.

“I love watching things on YouTube and things like that; you could just sit there for an hour or so watching all his best clips,” Kane told Sky Sports of Ronaldo.

He was a striker that I really admired, I think a lot of people did. He was one of the first ones I looked at and thought, ‘Wow. He’s a goalscorer, I want to be a goalscorer.'”

He added: “That’s what I wanted to become and that’s why it’s so important to work on all different types of stuff in training to try and mould yourself into the best striker possible.”

If Kane grew up wanting to be a goalscorer in the mold of Ronaldo, then he has gone a long way towards turning his dream into reality. In his last four Premier League seasons, he has scored 105 times.

He will hope to keep up his good form when England kick off their World Cup campaign against Tunisia on 18 June.