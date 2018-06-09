Lallana vows to bounce back from World Cup blow

Adam Lallana insists he will bounce back from his World Cup heartache after a miserable injury-hit season for Liverpool.

Lallana failed to earn a place in England’s final 23-man squad for Russia, with the 30-year-old left on the standby list in case any of Gareth Southgate’s player succumb to a late injury.

The midfielder would have been included in the squad if it hadn’t been for a series of problems which have seen him spend much of the campaign on the treatment table at Anfield.

Lallana accepts Southgate’s decision to leave him out and has happily been training with the England squad in case a position becomes available.

“It has been a difficult season but I feel like I will be stronger for it,” said Lallana.

“I have been in constant dialogue with Gareth throughout the whole season really not just since my last injury, the hamstring back in March, and he has been absolutely fantastic with me.

“He called me to ask if I would be happy to be on standby. I said to him that I would always be available.

“I felt like I did the right thing coming and training with England. It has not been easy. He explained the situation and was completely honest.

“His communication with the players is one of his greatest strengths – he never messes you around, so you know where you stand and that’s been the case since he called me to say I wouldn’t be in the 23.

“Of course, I’d be lying if I didn’t say that I want to be out there, but these things happen, it’s the circumstances and I wish the lads the best of luck. I will be their biggest supporter I can tell you that.”