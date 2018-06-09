FIFA World Cup

Argentina’s Lanzini ruled out of World Cup

Manuel Lanzini

Argentina have been dealt a big blow with the news that midfielder Manuel Lanzini is set to miss the World Cup after suffering a knee injury in training.

Lanzini was named in Jorge Sampaoli’s 23-man squad last month but has now been ruled out after rupturing an anterior knee ligament.

The 25-year-old Lanzini made 27 appearances for West Ham in the Premier League last season, scoring five goals, and started Argentina’s 4-0 friendly win over Haiti last week.

Argentina, who begin their World Cup campaign against Iceland June 16, have yet to announce a replacement.

Sampaoli’s side are already without Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero, who is also out with a knee injury.

