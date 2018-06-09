Argentina’s Lanzini ruled out of World Cup

Argentina have been dealt a big blow with the news that midfielder Manuel Lanzini is set to miss the World Cup after suffering a knee injury in training.

Lanzini was named in Jorge Sampaoli’s 23-man squad last month but has now been ruled out after rupturing an anterior knee ligament.

This is how Messi and the Argentinean team reacted to the injury of Lanzini today 💔 pic.twitter.com/ae95RIxaQx — The Touch FCB (@TheTouch_FCB) June 8, 2018

The 25-year-old Lanzini made 27 appearances for West Ham in the Premier League last season, scoring five goals, and started Argentina’s 4-0 friendly win over Haiti last week.

Argentina, who begin their World Cup campaign against Iceland June 16, have yet to announce a replacement.

Sampaoli’s side are already without Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero, who is also out with a knee injury.