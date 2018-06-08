Southgate welcomes selection headache

Gareth Southgate has welcomed a selection headache for England ahead of the World Cup in Russia after their impressive 2-0 win over Costa Rica.

The England manager made ten changes to the team that beat Nigeria last weekend and admitted he has tough decisions to make prior to their Group G opener with Tunisia on June 18.

Marcus Rashford and Danny Welbeck netted the two goals in the win over Costa Rica as the Three Lions heads to the tournament in Russia high on confidence after back-to-back victories.

Southgate took a brave decision by leaving out a number of big name players and opting for a youthful squad for the tournament in Russia.

Southgate told a press conference:”It’s more difficult and we have some serious decisions to take but in a good way.

“If I was thinking I have nobody to play here or there, it would be a very different situation. We asked the players to give us competition for places and they’ve done that.

“I’m really pleased with tonight, to make 10 changes and maintain fluidity was great.

“I think the general patterns and defensive side of the game was good, movement of the ball was good, we looked a threat. We had energy, the first goal was a wonderful, wonderful strike.

“If I look at the three weeks we’ve had, I couldn’t be happier. If you look at the adversity they’ve faced, it’s brought them closer.”

The Three Lions manager admitted that he was impressed with the performance of young Rashford, who was a nightmare for Costa Rica defenders throughout the match and scored the first goal.

Southgate added: “The goal was world class but he’s teasing defenders-he was enjoying his football which is great to see. I’ve got 11 or 12 who are going to be difficult to leave out, that’s what I said to the players.

“There is genuine competition for places. It wasn’t the first team against Nigeria and second team today. We have quality across the two line-ups. (Fabian) Delph as a number eight is different from Dele (Alli) as a number eight.”