Guedes nets double to boost Portugal hopes

Goncalo Guedes grabbed a brace as Portugal crushed Algeria 3-0 in their final friendly before the World Cup.

Guedes – who spent last season on loan at Valencia from PSG – boosted his chances of earning a starting spot in Russia by delivering an all-round impressive performance in the Lisbon encounter.

On his 150th international appearance, Cristiano Ronaldo saw a goal ruled out for offside before Guedes pounced onto Bernardo Silva’s header to break the deadlock.

Ronaldo then created the second for Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes when he burst down the left and delivered a cross which was neatly converted.

Guedes, 21, grabbed his second 10 minutes into the second half when he headed home Raphael Guerreiro’s cross.

Portugal begin their World Cup campaign with a mouthwatering clash against neighbours Spain on June 15.