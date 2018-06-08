England cruise to win over Costa Rica

England rounded off their pre-World Cup friendly programme with an impressive 2-0 victory over Costa Rica.

Goals from Marcus Rashford and Danny Welbeck earned Gareth Southgate’s side a comfortable win over the 2014 quarter-finalists, with several players making their claims for a starting spot in Russia.

Southgate made 10 changes to his starting XI, with the likes of Rashford, Fabian Delph and Danny Rose all catching the eye, ahead of England’s World Cup opener against Tunisia.

England gets a comfortable win in their final FIFA World Cup tune up! pic.twitter.com/vJccyurutc — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 7, 2018

“We made 10 changes and maintained the momentum with what we are doing,” said England boss Southgate.

“Everyone knew their roles and the collective effort of the group shows a really good mentality. That is epitomised by the three lads that have been with us on standby with their outstanding professional attitude.”

Rashford opened the scoring in the 13th minute with a stunning dipping shot from 25 yards, which left Costa Rica and Real Madrid keeper Keylor Navas with no chance.

England controlled the encounter from that point on and wrapped up victory with 14 minutes to go when Welbeck met Dele Alli’s cross with a diving header into the empty net.