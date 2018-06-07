Brazil’s Alves hopes for quick return after knee surgery

Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil right-back Dani Alves has undergone successful surgery on the anterior cruciate injury which ruled him out of the 2018 World Cup.

The 35-year-old injured his knee in the Coupe de France final victory over Les Herbiers on 8 May, and underwent surgery last Tuesday.

PSG’s official website said: “Alves had surgery, performed by the orthopedic surgery team at Pitie-Salpetriere in Paris, on his right knee.

“Time was taken before any intervention in order to obtain authorization for a surgical technique that would allow him a maximum reduction in recovery time.”

Meanwhile, the veteran former Barcelona star was in good spirits following the operation and expressed hope he would make a return to playing as soon as possible.

The player said on his official Instagram account: “A few hours ago, I began my journey to recovery and, thanks to God, everything went well.

“As you can see, the anesthetic had no side effects and everything is as normal. See you soon, faster and stronger.”

Alves was expected to be a major component of the Selecao side that does duty at the World Cup, however, he will now watch from the sidelines. In his 12 year international career, he has 106 caps and seven goals.