Ronaldo: We will give our all for Portugal

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo admits they are not one of the favourites to win the World Cup, but he insists they will give it their best shot.

The Euro 2016 champions will compete in Group B along with Spain, Morocco, and Iran. They are expected to finish second in the group but to struggle in the knockout phase.

Portugal’s campaign will most likely hinge on whether Ronaldo is firing on all cylinders. If he fails to continue the form that saw him bag 44 goals this past season, they will find the going tough.

“What I can guarantee is a great ambition of all of us players and technical team,” Ronaldo told the press at a reception held by president Marcelo Rebelo De Sousa.

“We know we are not the favourites, we have to be realistic, but in football nothing is impossible.

“I think we must think match by match. The first match, the group stage will be extremely difficult but I think that with these players we need to think big and I am confident that we will give our best.

“What I can say is that we will do the same [of Euro 2016] fight to the end always keeping hope that in football everything is possible.

“Step by step see what will happen, what the competition will bring us and for us is a privilege to represent Portugal’s colours [and] represent this nation.

“We will give our best and wait to see what we will get from it. Thank you very much to have us here for us is a privilege, thank you very much.”