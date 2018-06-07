Nainggolan hurting from World Cup snub

Radja Nainggolan has admitted that he is struggling to come to terms with his exclusion from the Belgium squad for the World Cup after a good season with Roma.

Nainggolan, who is known for his colourful life off the field, said he is hurting a lot so much that he does not want to serve the beautiful game once his playing days are over.

He feels his omission from the World Cup has nothing to do with his performance in the field of play having played a key role as Roma reached the semi-final of Uefa Champions League.

The Roma midfielder believes his ability to speak his mind could be the reason that Roberto Martinez left him out of his World Cup squad.

Nainggolan told VTM:”Not going to the World Cup is a really tough blow for me because I’ve already missed one.

“After my career, I don’t want to have anything to do with the world of football. There are too many yes-men.

“I say what I think and what I feel. That’s my problem, but I’ll always be like that. I live day by day, and every day can be the best of my life.

“I’m a professional, I train and work hard. I’m also a father who brings his children to school in the morning.

“Dollar tattoo? It was in Las Vegas. I lost a lot of money and then I said to myself: I have to get a tattoo so I can remember this day.”