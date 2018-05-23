Loftus-Cheek: Don’t discount England

England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek says it would be presumptuous not to count the Three Lions among those capable of lifting the World Cup in Russia.

Gareth Southgate’s charges are not considered to be one of the favourites to win the tournament but more of a dark horse, behind the likes of Germany, Brazil, France, and Spain.

However, Loftus-Cheek believes England have more quality in their squad than they get credit for and is optimistic about their chances.

“It would be stupid to rule us out. I think we have a really good squad, and the squad is young and youthful,” he said, according to Sky Sports.

“But we are all here on merit on how well we performed this season. In training, you look at our talent and mentality, it is frightening. We have a good chance.

“I think we are special team because the squad is still young but so good at the same time. If we can deliver when it matters, and I think the boys can do that, then we can have a really good tournament.

“Looking into the future, as we are still so young, we can really develop into a top team.”

England are in Group G along with Belgium, Panama, and Tunisia. They will kick off their tournament on June 18 against Tunisia.

Loftus-Cheek added: “I think this squad is used to playing under pressure. Most of us have not been to a World Cup before, but, for me, individually, I am excited to play at a World Cup and if you enjoy playing football, you will play your best football.

“If you enjoy it, the noise turns down from the outside. For me that is how I deal with it and I am sure the boys know how to deal with it too.”