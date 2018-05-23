It’s been a common theme in England before every major football tournament in recent years.

The team qualify comfortably, the press and media build up the expectations of fans predicting that this will finally be the year the Three Lions win a tournament after 40, 50, 60 years of hurt.

Then…….

England fail miserably and get knocked out on penalties.

Things have gotten even worse in recent years as England finished bottom of their World Cup group in 2014, while they got knocked out of the 2016 Euros by the mighty Iceland.

Still, that hasn’t stopped new England captain Harry Kane from saying that Gareth Southgate’s men can win the World Cup!

Speaking to reporters after being handed the captain’s armband for Russia, Kane said: “It’s impossible not to dream about lifting the World Cup. It’s the biggest competition in the world.”

“I believe we can win it – anyone can. I cannot sit here and say we are not going to win it because we could do.

“We are not favourites but you look at this season, no-one would have thought Liverpool getting to the Champions League final. You look at Manchester United back in the Sir Alex Ferguson days, they had a young team and dominated the Premier League for years to come.

“Being young is not an excuse – it could be a good thing. I believe we can and that is what we want to try and do. Anything else is not good enough.”

England fans, understandably, gave their thoughts on social media.

So #HarryKane says there's "…no reason why England can't win the World Cup". What about this one …the players aren't good enough? — Leonard Odicean (@Odicean) May 22, 2018

I read the news today oh boy….Harry Kane says we can win the World Cup. Now if that comment doesn’t raise suspicions and get him an instant Compulsory drugs Test, I’m not sure what will.#England — KingMonkey#2 (@stoneroses1982) May 22, 2018

Harry Kane “England can win the World Cup” let’s not get ahead of ourselves now. The captaincy must of gone to his head — Wayne Elkins (@WayneElkins1) May 22, 2018

12 hours ago: Harry Kane announced as England captain for World Cup 2 hours ago: Makes statement saying that England can win the World Cup Next 2 hours: Stripped of captaincy and escorted to nearest mental health facility — Jimmy Ottaway (@JimmyOttaway) May 22, 2018

Harry Kane claims England can win the World Cup……. pic.twitter.com/B0B7f2Z5uE — Jack Collins (@JackCol63) May 22, 2018

Can you really blame England fans for being just a little bit cynical?