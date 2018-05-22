Lopetegui signs new Spain contract

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have confirmed that Spain manager Julen Lopetegui has been given a new contract until after Euro 2020.

The 51-year-old replaced Vicente del Bosque, following his retirement after Spain’s Euro 2016 exit, and has since helped La Roja go 18 games unbeaten.

The impressive run includes Spain’s World Cup qualifying campaign which saw them ease to the top of their group, which included Italy, who subsequently failed to qualify.

“This day of happiness has arrived,” RFEF president Luis Robiales said in a statement. “We cannot have allowed Julen and his team to leave. The professional admiration and respect that we feel for him is huge and we want to announce the extension of his contract until 2020.

“We have much hope for the World Cup with him, knowing that it is difficult and that he only has a guarantee for three games — but with him, everything is possible.”

Spain’s World Cup preparations start in less than a week. They will be competing with Iran, Morocco, and Portugal in Group B.