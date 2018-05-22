World Cup XI: Stars who didn’t make the grade

Their teams may have made it to Russia, but there have been some big, big names omitted from several of the squads going to this summer’s World Cup.

Bad attitude, loss of form or just too many good players in a particular position are some of the reasons these players missed out on the chance to perform on the world’s biggest stage.

FOX Sports Asia compiles its best XI out of players who failed to make the grade.

Joe Hart (England, goalkeeper)

Despite representing England at their last three major tournaments and playing in nine of their 10 qualifying matches, manager Gareth Southgate surprised many by leaving out the experienced 31-year old stopper. His form may have tailed off in the last couple of years since being frozen out at Manchester City, but Southgate had stuck with Hart even after several high-profile howlers saw him dropped by West Ham. Which makes his failure to make even the final 23 all the more surprising.

Marcos Alonso (Spain, defence)

His dynamic, all action attacking displays for Chelsea have made him a fan favourite at Stamford Bridge and many would have thought he would be nailed on to make the Spain squad. With seven goals in 33 Premier League games for the Blues this season, Spain manager Julen Lopetegui’s decision to pick Arsenal’s Nacho Monreal over Alonso is puzzling to say the least.

David Luiz (Brazil, defence)

With 56 caps and as a member of the Brazil squad at the last World Cup, Luiz has been an important member of the Selecao set up for several years. His falling out with Chelsea boss Antonio Conte means the Brazilian has seen little action for the Blues since the turn of the year which has forced Tite to overlook him for Russia.

Mamadou Sakho (France, defence)

The big centre back has been in great form for Crystal Palace, forming a tight unit with James Tompkins as Roy Hodgson turned their season around after a disastrous start. Still, his performances were not enough to earn Sakho a place in Didier Deschamps’ squad as the French coach opted for La Liga duo Raphael Varane and Samuel Umtiti among others.

Hector Bellerin (Spain, defence)

The pacy right-back has been in decent form this season, making 35 league appearances and putting in some impressive displays for Arsenal. His omission from the squad won’t come as too much of a disappointment, however, as at just 23 years of age he will undoubtedly get other opportunities in the future.

Mario Gotze (Germany, midfield)

The hero of Die Mannschaft’s 2014 World Cup win in Brazil, Gotze scored the extra-time winner for Joachim Low’s side as they sealed a fourth title. Things have gone downhill for Gotze since then though due to a dramatic loss of form, while injury and illness have also contributed. A return to Dortmund has seen an upturn in form, although it wasn’t quite enough to earn him a ticket to Russia.

Radja Nainggolan (Belgium, midfield)

Despite a standout season for Roma in their run to the Champions League semi-finals, Nainggolan was omitted from the Belgian squad named by Roberto Martinez. His relationship with the coach appears to be the main reason, although Martinez said it was purely tactical. The 30-year old Nainggolan reacted to the news by immediately announcing his retirement from international football.

Jack Wilshere (England, midfield)

Long touted as the creative force that England’s midfield needs, Wilshere has so far flattered to deceive both for club and country due to a long list of injuries that have curtailed his progress.

After some good displays upon his return to the Arsenal team, many expected the 26-year old to be on the plane to Russia, but Gareth Southgate decided not to take a risk, citing his drop in form toward the end of the campaign.

Erik Lamela (Argentina, midfield)

The Argentine has fought his way back into the Spurs lineup this season after recovering from a hip injury, making 25 Premier League appearances and bagging a couple of goals in the process. Some promising displays towards the end of the campaign had raised hopes that he would make Jorge Sampaoli’s squad, but it wasn’t to be.

Alexandre Lacazette (France, striker)

The France striker’s move to Arsenal hasn’t gone as well as expected after a standout season for Lyon previously, but a healthy return of 17 goals in 38 appearances in all competition would be enough to see many strikers earn a call up. Didier Deschamps, however, has higher standards and with a wealth of attacking talent such as Kylian MBappe and Antoine Griezmann to call on, Lacazette didn’t make the grade.

Mauro Icardi (Argentina, striker)

One of the biggest surprises of all, Icardi scored 29 goals in 34 games in Italy’s top flight this season, but it still wasn’t enough. Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain will take Argentina’s attacking places in Russia leaving the Inter Milan striker with a summer off.

Subs:

Shkodran Mustafi (Defence, Arsenal)

Anthony Martial (Midfield, France)

Alvaro Morata (Striker, Chelsea)