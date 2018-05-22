Messi and Aguero in, Icardi out of Argentina World Cup squad

Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain will lead the line for Argentina at the World Cup.

The foursome were included in Argentina’s 23-man squad for the showpiece in Russia, but there was no place for the Serie A’s joint top scorer, Inter Milan’s Mauro Icardi.

Icardi scoring 29 goals in 34 games in Italy’s top flight this season, but it wasn’t enough to make the cut.

Aguero is joined by five other Premier League players: Manchester City team-mate Nicolas Otamendi, Manchester United pair Sergio Romero and Marcos Rojo, Chelsea’s Willy Caballero and West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini.

Everton defender Ramiro Funes Mori was named in manager Jorge Sampaoli’s provisional squad.

Argentina begin their World Cup campaign against Iceland on June 16, followed by games against Croatia and Nigeria in Group D.

Argentina squad

Goalkeepers: Sergio Romero (Manchester United), Willy Caballero (Chelsea), Franco Armani (River Plate).

Defenders: Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla), Federico Fazio (Roma), Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City), Marcos Rojo (Manchester United), Nicolas Taglafico (Ajax), Javier Mascherano (Hebei Fortune), Marcos Acuna (Sporting Lisbon), Cristian Ansaldi (Torino).

Midfielders: Ever Banega (Sevilla), Lucas Biglia (AC Milan), Angel Di Maria, Giovani Lo Celso (both Paris St-Germain), Manuel Lanzini (West Ham), Cristian Pavon (Boca Juniors), Maximiliano Meza (Independiente), Eduardo Salvio (Benfica).

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala (both Juventus), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City).