Spain WC squad announced without Chelsea trio

Chelsea stars Alvaro Morata, Cesc Fabregas, and Marcos Alonso have all been left out of Spain’s 23-man World Cup squad.

Spain manager Julen Lopetegui revealed his squad on Monday, ahead of the showpiece in Russia which kicks off on June 14. He opted to leave the three Blues players at home, while also passing on Manchester United’s Ander Herrera and Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin.

“We’ve taken the players we feel are the best and feel that we have the ingredients to challenge for the title and are just anxious for things to start now,” Lopetegui told a press conference.

“We feel that each one will bring his style and personality to the team and this is important for each game and each situation.”

Spain squad for 2018 World Cup:

Goalkeepers: David de Gea, Pepe Reina, Kepa Arrizabalaga

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Alvaro Odriozola, Gerard Piqué, Sergio Ramos, Nacho, Cesar Azpilicueta, Jordi Alba, Nacho Monreal

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Saul, Koke, Thiago Alcantara, Andres Iniesta, David Silva

Forwards: Isco, Sergio Asensio, Lucas Vazquez, Iago Aspas, Rodrigo, Diego Costa

Spain is one of the favourites to lift the World Cup trophy. They will compete in Group B alongside Portugal, Morocco, and Iran.