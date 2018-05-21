Mendy: France must target World Cup triumph

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy believes France have all the qualities to win the World Cup in Russia and says that should be their aim.

Les Bleus are among the favourites to win the tournament, alongside Germany, Brazil, Spain, and Argentina. They will get their campaign underway in Group C against Australia, Peru, and Denmark.

France won their first and only World Cup title in 1998 when they also hosted the showpiece.

“The goal is victory. The French team must win this cup,” Mendy told Canal+.

“With the team we have, there is no reason not to go all the way.”

Mendy struggled with a knee injury this season and only returned to action for City in April. However, the 23-year-old is confident he will be at full strength when the World Cup kicks off in June.

“People can ask questions. I respect that, but I had to make sacrifices,” he added.

“I stayed serious and did some work. I’ll be ready for the World Cup. Everything has been set up for my return. It’s going to be OK.”

France will face Australia in their World Cup opener on June 16 at Kazan Arena.