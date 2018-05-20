FIFA World Cup

Low regrets comparing Gotze to Messi

Joachim Low has admitted that he regrets publicly revealing his advice to Mario Gotze before bringing him on in the 2014 World Cup final.

Gotze came off the bench to score the winning goal in Germany’s 1-0 triumph over Argentina. Low subsequently revealed that he had told the attacking midfielder to “show the world you can be better than Messi”.

The then FC Bayern München star never hit the same lofty heights again, and in 2016, he returned to former club Borussia Dortmund after falling out of favour at the Allianz Arena.

According to Goal, Low revealed at the Bild100sport event in Berlin that he feels he may have had a part to play in Gotze’s decline. “I committed the mistake to talk about that sentence publicly afterwards,” the Germany head coach was quoted as saying.

“That did not help Mario during the next few months. He was always measured to it and scoring the decisive goal might have become a burden for him.”

Gotze was left out of Low’s preliminary squad for this year’s World Cup, and Low admitted that in 2017/18, he was “simply not that Mario Gotze who we all wish to see”.

