Wilshere breaks silence on England snub

Jack Wilshere has broken his silence on his exclusion from England squad for the upcoming World Cup in Russia.

Wilshere was the first among the high profile England players snubbed by Gareth Southgate to speak on his frustration of missing out on the World Cup squad.

The other players left out include Joe Hart, Ryan Bertrand and Chris Smalling.

The 26-year old has used his social media account to reveal his frustrations of not making the squad for the tournament in Russia.

The Arsenal midfielder feels he deserved a chance in the squad having featured in 38 games for the Gunners in all competitions in the just ended season.

Wilshere stated on his Twitter account: “Think it’s about time I had my say.

“It goes without saying that I’m naturally incredibly disappointed to have been left out of the England squad for the World Cup. I’ve felt fit, sharp and strong all season and believe I should be in the squad.

Think its about time I had my say…

“And given the chance I could have made a real impact.

“However, I have to respect the manager’s decision and would like to wish the whole squad all the very best for the tournament.

“I will always be an England fan and will be supporting the boys with the rest of the nation.”