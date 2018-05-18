Joe Hart gutted after World Cup snub

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart has revealed his disappointment at being omitted from Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the Russia World Cup.

The 31-year-old, 75-capped shotstopper was left out in favour of Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope and Jack Butland.

Hart had played a key role in qualifying for the quadrennial showpiece, playing every minute of England’s first nine qualifiers. Jack Butland, however, was in goal for the final match in Lithuania.

The former Torino loanee had fallen out of favour at West Ham where he was on loan, with departed Hammers boss opting for Adrian in the latter part of the 20171/18 Premier League season.

It was the end of a long road for the former number one, who found his future at Man City unravel when Pep Guardiola joined the club for the 2016/17 season.

Writing on Instagram, Hart said: “Not going to lie, I’m gutted.

“After two years of trying to make the most of a really tough situation, this is hard to take.

“I’m proud to have put in the graft and play every minute to qualify with the team and have a really important input in that outcome.

“I know what I bring to the team, but it is what it is. Good luck to the team out there, the players know that, even though I won’t be there, I will have my England shirt on as a fan this time and supporting all the way.

“No fear, go and smash it.”

Hart previously turned out for the Three Lions at the 2014 World Cup and 2012 and 2016 European Championships.

Southgate though says he hasn’t closed the door on Hart altogether. He was reported to have said: “I pick players on form and, if he’s playing well for his club, why wouldn’t we select him?.

“There’s no reason for this to be the end. He has an important career decision this summer and I hope he can be back at his very best.”