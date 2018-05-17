Gabriel Jesus: I have my own World Cup sticker, it’s surreal

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus says it’s an unbelievable feeling to be one of the players at the World Cup with his own collectible sticker.

The 21-year-old made the cut to represent Brazil at the 2018 World Cup and admits it’s hard to believe he is now part of the group of international players he used to look up to as a kid.

“You look at it and you don’t believe it because you used to collect the stickers of so many players and, today, yours is there,” he told ESPN Brazil. “You get your own and you see everyone talking about it, you see everyone wanting to get your sticker.

“This is crazy. It makes me so happy. Sometimes I can’t even believe it. It is simply the biggest tournament in the world of football, the most desired by every player in every country. Before, you had an idea. Now you really know what it’s like.”

Jesus missed a few months of action for City this season due to a knee injury, but he has slowly rediscovered his form and believes he is in great shape to perform at his best in Russia.

“I’m returning to my best football,” he added.

“In my case, I don’t think the rest will be a problem. I practice very hard, I take care of myself and I’m young. I always want to run, I always want to play. Of course I will go there a little less worn out.”