Wagner retires from international football

FC Bayern München striker Sandro Wagner has announced that he is retiring from international duty with immediate effect after being left out of Germany’s World Cup squad.

Joachim Low revealed his 27-man provisional World Cup squad on Tuesday, and it did not include Wagner, who was part of Germany’s Confederations Cup-winning squad in 2017.

The 30-year-old did not take kindly to the snub and decided to quit international football in the wake of the disappointment.

“I hereby resign immediately from the national team,” he told Bild.

“For me, it is clear that I don’t seem to fit with the coaching team with my way – always open, honest and direct to address things.”

Wagner’s opportunities at Bayern have been limited this past season, with Robert Lewandowski being the preferred choice up front. However, in his 14 Bundesliga appearances he scored eight goals. He has also scored five goals in eight internationals.

Mario Gomez, Thomas Muller, Marco Reus, Leroy Sane, Timo Werner, and the uncapped Nils Petersen earned call-ups ahead of Wagner.