Sweden announce WC squad without Ibra surprise

Sweden has announced their 23-man squad for the upcoming World Cup in Russia, and it does not include veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Ibrahimovic previously hinted that he may make a surprise return to the national team, after retiring in 2016, but Sweden will now move on to the World Cup without their legendary front-man.

The Swedes are expected to start with Marcus Berg as their main striker at the tournament. Berg currently plays his football at Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates.

Sweden, who are led by head coach Janne Andersson, is currently 23rd in the FIFA world rankings. At 80/1 they are not considered among the realistic candidates to clinch the World Cup trophy.

Sweden’s 2018 World Cup Squad:

Goalkeepers: Karl-Johan Johnsson (Guingamp), Kristoffer Nordfeldt (Swansea), Robin Olsen (FC Copenhagen)

Defenders: Ludwig Augustinsson (Werder Bremen), Andreas Granqvist (Krasnodar), Filip Helander (Bologna), Pontus Jansson (Leeds), Emil Krafth (Bologna), Mikael Lustig (Celtic), Victor Lindelof (Manchester United), Martin Olsson (Swansea)

Midfielders: Viktor Claesson (Krasnodar), Jimmy Durmaz (Toulouse), Albin Ekdal (Hamburger SV), Emil Forsberg (Leipzig), Oscar Hiljemark (Genoa), Sebastian Larsson (Hull City), Marcus Rohden (FC Crotone), Gustav Svensson (Seattle Sounders)

Forwards: Marcus Berg (Al Ain), John Guidetti (Alaves), Isaac Kiese Thelin (Waasland-Beveren), Ola Toivonen (Toulouse)