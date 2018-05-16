Werner: Germany are World Cup favourites

RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner believes Germany are the favourites to win the World Cup in Russia during June and July.

The defending world champions are set to take part in the global showpiece and Werner has been named in coach Joachim Low’s preliminary 27-man squad for the event.

The player goes into the tournament in good form having hit 21 goals in 45 club appearances in all competitions for Die Roten Bullen in 2017/18.

In addition, the 22-year-old has hit seven goals in 12 appearances for Die Mannschaft and he even claimed the Golden Boot award at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup which Germany won.

Speaking to MDR, the 22-year-old said: “We’re absolutely favourites. I don’t know by how much, but we definitely are.

“We’ve got big things planned this summer. I’m really looking forward to the World Cup. It can’t come soon enough.”

In preparation for the competition, the national team have two international friendly matches against Austria (2 June) and Saudi Arabia (9 June) before starting the defence of their world title against Mexico in Moscow on 17 June.