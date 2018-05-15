Sanches left out of Portugal squad

Portugal has revealed their preliminary 35-man World Cup squad, which does not include Renato Sanches after his poor season at Swansea City.

The 20-year-old midfielder burst onto the scene at Euro 2016 when he was named the young player of the tournament. He starred in six of his country’s seven games in France to earn a big transfer to Bayern Munich.

However, he was sent out on loan to Swansea after failing to establish himself at the Bavarians. The loan move didn’t appear to help the youngster as he struggled to find form for the Swans, who were eventually relegated from the Premier League.

Portugal manager Fernando Santos has consequently opted not to call up Sanches for the 35-man Portugal squad.

Portugal Preliminary Squad

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes (Lyon), Beto (Goztepe), Rui PatrIcio (Sporting)

Defenders: Antunes (Getafe), Bruno Alves (Rangers), Cedric Soares (Southampton), Joao Cancelo (Inter), Jose Fonte (Dalian Yifang), Luis Neto (Fenerbahce), Mario Rui (Napoles), Nelson Semedo (Barcelona), Pepe (Besiktas), Raphael Guerreiro (Dortmund), Ricardo Pereira (Porto), Rolando (Marselha), Ruben Dias (Benfica)

Midfielders: Adrien Silva (Leicester), Andre Gomes (Barcelona), Bruno Fernandes (Sporting), Joao Mario (West Ham), Joao Moutinho (Monaco), Manuel Fernandes (Lokomotiv Moscow), Ruben Neves (Wolves), Sergio Oliveira (Porto), William Carvalho (Sporting)

Forwards: Andre Silva (AC Milan), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid), Eder (Lokomotiv Moscow), Gelson Martins (Sporting), Goncalo Guedes (Valencia), Nani (Lazio), Paulinho (Braga), Ricardo Quaresma (Besiktas), Ronny Lopes (Monaco)