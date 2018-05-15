Lamela left out of Argentina squad

Tottenham winger Erik Lamela has missed the cut for Argentina’s 35-man provisional World Cup squad.

After recovering from an injury which ruled him out of the first three months of the season, Lamela made 25 Premier League appearances for Tottenham — 18 of which came off the bench.

He finished the season off with a magnificent display in a 5-4 win over Leicester, scoring a brace. However, the 26-year-old has now been brought back down to earth.

Despite having endured keyhole surgery on a knee injury picked up in March, Sergio Aguero has been given a spot.

Two-time #WorldCup winners 🇦🇷Argentina have revealed their provisional squad for Russia 2018!🏆🇷🇺 The final 23-man squad lists will be published by FIFA on 4 June 👇 https://t.co/gXibW8N7wx — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) May 14, 2018

Manchester City’s Nicolas Otamendi, West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini, Everton’s Ramiro Funes Mori, Manchester United’s Marcos Rojo and Sergio Romero, and Chelsea’s Willy Caballero are also in the squad.

However, nobody’s place in Russia is quite guaranteed yet, as head coach Jorge Sampaoli still has to trim his squad down to 23 players by 4 June.

The Albiceleste will begin their campaign against Iceland on 16 June before facing Croatia and Nigeria in their other Group D clashes.

Full Argentina squad:

Goalkeepers: Sergio Romero, Nahuel Guzman, Willy Caballero, Franco Armani.

Defenders: Gabriel Mercado, Javier Mascherano, Nicolas Otamendi, Federico Fazio, Nicolas Tagliafico, Marcos Rojo, Marcos Acuna, Ramiro Funes Mori, Cristian Ansaldi, Eduardo Salvio, Germain Pezzella.

Midfielders: Angel Di Maria, Ever Banega, Lucas Biglia, Manuel Lanzini, Gio Lo Celso, Ricardo Centurion, Guido Pizarro, Leandro Paredes, Maximiliano Meza, Enzo Perez, Pablo Perez, Rodrigo Battaglia, Cristian Pavon.

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala, Mauro Icardi, Lautaro Martinez, Diego Perotti.