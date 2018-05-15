Neymar could return for Brazil next month

Brazil forward Neymar is in line for a return to action early next month in a friendly match against Croatia.

With the World Cup just weeks away, the PSG superstar has yet to play since breaking a metatarsal in his right foot in February.

Despite his lack of playing time, Neymar was included in the 23-man World Cup squad announced by Brazil coach Tite on Monday.

Brazil team medical staff revealed that their star forward’s recovery was going well and he could potentially face the Croats at Anfield on June 3.

“We’ve been making new exams on Neymar and his evolution is really fine,” team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar told reporters.

“Next week, he’ll be able to start training with the group. It’s progressive work and next week our idea is that he starts to work with the ball and the goal is that he can be fully fit to work with [coach] Tite in his final phase, so that he can take part in the first friendly.

“I’m giving these details to you a little bit before Tite, but only to tell you that he’ll be working to get back all conditions and of playing with the group.”

Brazil will also play Austria on June 10, before their World Cup campaign begins a week later against Switzerland.