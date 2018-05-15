Peru captain to miss World Cup after doping ban extended

Peru captain Paolo Guerrero will miss this summer’s World Cup after his drugs ban was extended.

Guerrero, Peru’s record goalscorer, was banned for six months after a positive doping test, but that was extended to 14 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The 34-year old was originally banned for 12 months, by that suspension was halved by FIFA upon appeal.

It has now been extended to January after the CAS upheld an appeal by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Guerrero tested positive for cocaine after a World Cup qualifier against Argentina on October 6.

His lawyers said that the Flamengo player had accidentally ingested contaminated tea.

The former Bayern Munich star has scored 32 goals in 86 appearances for Peru and was set to captain the team in its first World Cup appearance since 1982.