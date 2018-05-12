Injured Alves ruled out of World Cup

Dani Alves has been ruled out of the summer’s World Cup after the Brazil right-back suffered cruciate damage to his knee in the French Cup final.

Alves was in evident pain when he injured his knee during Paris St-Germain’s win over third division Les Herbiers in Tuesday’s Coupe de France final and there were immediate fears that the 35-year-old’s World Cup participation could be in jeopardy.

That has proved to be the case, with Alves requiring surgery on his knee, which will keep the former Barcelona defender on the treatment table for around six months.

Huge blow for Brazil as Dani Alves has been officially ruled out of the FIFA World Cup. 😢 pic.twitter.com/RRhQMFutcl — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 11, 2018

“As a result of the damage done to Dani Alves’ right knee during the Coupe de France final, the latest tests have confirmed the initial diagnosis,” PSG said.

“However, the rest period required is incompatible with the constraints of optimal preparation for the coming World Cup.

“Under these conditions, the player, PSG’s medical staff and Brazil’s medical staff have decided that surgery is the best option. Dani Alves will be operated on when the condition of his knee permits.”

Alves’ PSG team-mate Marquinhos and Manchester City’s Danilo are among the possibilities to take the vacant spot in the Brazil squad for Russia.