Heynckes: Boateng will be fit for World Cup

FC Bayern München boss Jupp Heynckes has claimed that Jerome Boateng will be fit to represent Germany at this year’s FIFA World Cup in Russia.

In his press conference ahead of Bayern’s clash with Eintracht Frankfurt, Heynckes handed supporters of Die Mannschaft a welcome boost.

“I see absolutely no danger for the World Cup,” he said. “Jerome will of course — as I and our doctor, Dr. [Hans-Wilhelm] Müller-Wohlfahrt, understand it — be at the World Cup, and will be able to train before it too.”

Boateng was forced off during the first half of Bayern’s 2-1 Champions League defeat to Real Madrid on Wednesday and was later diagnosed with an adductor problem in his left thigh.

The 29-year-old posted on Instagram: “It’s now about fighting to be in Russia. I’ll do everything for that.”

Germany will begin their World Cup campaign against Mexico on 17 June.