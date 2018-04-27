Sweden rule out Zlatan World Cup return

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s World Cup return has finally been ruled out after the striker has hinted for months that he could come out of international retirement.

Ibrahimovic brought the curtain down on his Sweden career at the end of Euro 2016 after netting 62 goals in 116 games for his country.

But during the final days of his Manchester United career and after joining new club LA Galaxy last month, the 36-year-old suggested that he was ready to play in Russia.

The chance of me playing in the World Cup is skyhöga #FifaWorldCup2018 — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) April 15, 2018

That prospect now appeals to be over after the Swedish Football Association held discussions with Ibrahimovic.

“I talked to Zlatan on Tuesday. He announced he did not change his mind about the national team – it is no,” said sporting director Lars Richt.

The speculation is over… Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not come out of retirement to play in the FIFA World Cup this summer. pic.twitter.com/4iYhsvPBE0 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 26, 2018

A statement on the Swedish team’s Instagram page then read: “A final message: Zlatan will not play at the World Cup. The men’s national team’s greatest scorer of all time has not returned and will not play.”

Sweden secured their first appearance at a World Cup since the 2006 finals after beating Italy in the qualification play-offs.