Guardiola: Stones will be fit for the World Cup

Pep Guardiola is confident Manchester City defender John Stones will play in the remaining games of the season to force his way into the World Cup with England.

The manager of the recently crowned English Premier league Champions said the defender has been nursing an abductor injury, but is racing against time to play the last matches of the season to boost his chances of making Gareth Southgate's squad for the tournament in Russia.

The 23-year old defender has been out of action since playing for his country in the international friendly against Italy in March.

The Three Lions are in Group G along with Belgium, Tunisia and Panama.

They will start their World Cup campaign with a match against Tunisia, before playing Panama and will end it up with a match against Belgium, with the two countries tipped to fight for top spot in the group.

Guardiola told BBC about Stones' prospects: "It is getting better.

"Hopefully he can play the last games and hopefully he can get to the World Cup."

"I think he will be fine, yes."