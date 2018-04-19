Seaman: Hart has handled all that before

Former England goalkeeper David Seaman believes Joe Hart’s experience gives him the edge to start for his country at the World Cup in Russia.

Hart was overlooked in recent international friendlies, with Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate opting for Jack Butland and Jordan Pickford.

3️⃣ world-class saves from Joe Hart 👊 pic.twitter.com/orQV7S3Eai — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) April 11, 2018

However, Seaman feels the pressure might be too much for the duo and would prefer Hart, who has played on the big stage before.

“For me, it has always been Joe,” the former Arsenal shot-stopper told Sky Sports. “Obviously, the two other guys Butland and Pickford are getting really close.

“Joe’s, fortunately, started playing for West Ham which is going to help; it is going to give Gareth a hard decision to make, whether he goes with Jordan or Jack we do not know.

“Only Gareth will know, but he is going to have to be a little bit careful because it is a World Cup and its big pressure. Joe’s handled all that before, Jordan and Jack have never really been anywhere near that.

“When I think of that situation I always think to Scott Carson when he got put in at Wembley against Croatia. He made a mistake in the first five minutes and his game just went because he had no experience to fall back on.

“The standard is good and Jordan and Jack are getting really close.”