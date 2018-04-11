Neuer sets sights on 2018 World Cup

FC Bayern München goalkeeper Manuel Neuer remains determined to make Germany’s 2018 World Cup squad, despite not being fully fit following his foot injury.

Neuer suffered a hairline fracture in his foot back in September last year and is still on the road to full recovery. However, he believes he will be back in action before the season ends.

“It’s a very important tournament for me,” the 32-year-old told Sky Sport Bundesliga. “I think Germany need me and I like being part of the Germany team too.

“Anybody would like to be involved in a World Cup. I still have aims with Bayern in the second half of the season, and then of course the main objective of [playing with] the national team in the summer.”

When asked about his recovery, Neuer added: “I know things are coming along very well, but of course there’s still time until I’ll be at full strength.

“I can’t say right now exactly how long that’s going to be. I’m currently at around 80 per cent of my body weight at five km/h on the treadmill and that’s going up all the time.”

Neuer was part of the Germany squad that lifted the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, but may struggle to convince manager Joachim Low that he will be back at his best in time for the tournament.