Pochettino: Too much pressure on Alli, he’s a kid

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino insists he has complete confidence in Dele Alli and believes people put too much pressure on his young shoulders.

The 21-year-old only played 22 minutes for Gareth Southgate’s England side in the recent friendlies against Netherlands and Italy but doesn’t appear to be a guaranteed pick for the 2018 World Cup squad.

However, Pochettino has praised the midfielder, who has been the PFA Young Player of the Year the past two seasons and emphasised the fact that he is still only a kid.

“I have full confidence in him and his talent and because I know him. He is a great kid and a very good person,” he said, according to FourFourTwo.

“But he is young. He is 21. If you compare [him] with normal people on the street who are 21, they are still living at home with their parents, they are still at university doing stupid things.

“Sometimes we expect too much and we put too much pressure on 21-year-old players. Sometimes we forget and treat them like 40-year-old men.

“It’s not like this. We need to be focused on him being still a kid. It’s a lot of pressure on his shoulders and not always can he act how the people and the society expect. That is so important to understand.

“We are going to help him because he is a talented player and a great kid. And he has done a lot for us and the club.”