Benteke: Belgium snub fires me up

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke admits it was difficult to miss out on a call-up to the Belgium squad but added that he will use it as motivation.

The 27-year-old was omitted from Roberto Martinez’s squad for the recent international friendly against Saudi Arabia, which Belgium won 4-0, but he remains determined to earn a place in the 2018 World Cup squad.

Benteke will have the opportunity to break back into the team by finding form in Palace’s last seven Premier League games of the season. The Eagles are fighting against relegation. They are 16th in the standings and only two points clear of the bottom three.

“It’s the first time I’ve not been selected in the squad since I first joined, so it was difficult,” Benteke said, according to Sky Sports.

“I spoke with the manager, who called me straight away after and talked to me about it. I think it’s fair, what he said, but it’s between him and me.

“Of course, it gives me more motivation. Only more goals will help me to get back to where I want to be. Roy [Hodgson] gives us a lot of confidence in our play, we are more compact and more solid in our shape too.”