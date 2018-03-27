Tite: The wound is still open

Brazil manager Tite says his side has not forgotten about the 7-1 humiliating loss suffered to Germany during the 2014 World Cup on home soil.

The 56-year old manager has earned some well-deserved praise for reinvigorating Brazil, since taking over from Dunga after their poor showing at the 2015 Copa America – becoming among the first countries to secure a ticket to the 2018 World Cup set for Russia.

O último treino antes de 🇧🇷❌🇩🇪! Veja como foi em menos de 1 minuto! #GigantesPorNatureza #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/qcYI0OlCqc — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) March 26, 2018

Speaking with the media ahead of the high profile friendly on Tuesday, the Brazil manager admitted that the memories of that defeat to the current world champion in front of their home supporters still haunts them.

Tite told Kicker: “This has a huge psychological meaning – no-one needs to fool themselves about that.

“The 7-1 is like a ghost, people still talk about it. The more you talk about it, the less this ghost disappears.”

Both countries will head to Russia among favourites to win the World Cup with Brazil having had an impressive qualifying campaign while Germany won the Confederations Cup last year.

The two countries were also in action over the weekend where Brazil beat Russia 3-0 in Moscow while Germany and Spain played to a 1-1 stalemate.

Tite added: “I was watching the game [in 2014] at home in Sao Paulo with my wife and after the third goal went in, she started to cry.

“That started me off. It was a moment of great inspiration for Germany, every shot was a goal – stuff like that doesn’t even happen in video games.

“The wound is still open and the match in Berlin is a part of the process of closing it.

“Of course, the Brazilians probably have a bit of desire for revenge, but you can’t turn the clock back.

“The 7-1 is the past.”