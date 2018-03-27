Alves: Coutinho is on Neymar’s level

Brazil full-back Dani Alves believes Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho is on the same level as his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Neymar.

The Brazilians are preparing to take on Germany in an international friendly clash in Berlin on Tuesday night, and Alves answered a few questions at the pre-match press conference.

The 34-year-old told journalists: “I believe Coutinho is a player at the same level as Neymar, he has an incredible influence over our play and on our team. I felt this when he was at Liverpool and now at Barcelona.

“He has really come on and learned well and improved his decision-making. It is a genuine pleasure to play alongside a player at that level and with that profile. We are very privileged to have these players.”

Coutinho signed for Barcelona from Liverpool in January and has thus far scored two goals and made one assist in nine La Liga appearances.

Neymar will not be available for the Selecao as he is still recovering from an injury, while Coutinho is expected to play alongside Chelsea’s Willian and Manchester City youngster Gabriel Jesus in a front three.