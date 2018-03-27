Low: Germany play creative, attacking football

Germany head coach Joachim Low says the national team stands for creativity and attacking football as they prepare to face Brazil in a friendly on Tuesday.

In his pre-match press conference, Low spoke about how Brazil and Germany have both evolved over the years, with the Selecao becoming more of a cohesive team instead of relying on individual brilliance.

When asked about Germany’s philosophy, Low said: “That’s been another development: If everything was still how it used to be, Brazil would win every World Cup – no other country has such a high volume of individual brilliance.

“In Germany, we’ve always lived off our fight, commitment and our unwavering desire to win, and we still have that, but we have needed to develop in other areas.

“Today, Germany stands for creativity and a clearly attack-orientated footballing philosophy.”

“Every player in Brazil’s team is outstanding on the ball, but we now have players that are equally good,” he added.

“I think Brazil has become a team again, a team in which everyone has their role, without a single superstar enjoying his own freedom. Even Coutinho and Neymar have integrated themselves into this team philosophy.”

Die Mannschaft will host Brazil at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Tuesday night, after drawing 1-1 with Spain on Friday.