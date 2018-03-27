Messi: Dybala and I don’t combine well

Argentina star Lionel Messi agrees with compatriot Paulo Dybala that they struggle to play well together because their styles are too similar.

Dybala made his international debut in 2015, but in his 10 appearances for Argentina he has not scored a single goal and admitted previously that he finds it difficult to combine with Messi.

The Barcelona talisman has echoed Dybala’s sentiments, explaining that they both try to exploit the same areas of the pitch, which is detrimental to the team’s balance.

“I spoke to Paulo about [those comments], what he said is the truth,” the Argentina captain told Fox Sports.

“At Juventus, he plays just like me, we look for the same spaces.

“Alongside me, in the national team he had to play more on the left, maybe he’s not so used to that.

“It is harder for us to play there, I rarely venture down the left-hand side.

“On the right, we can cut inside and we have the whole pitch in front of us.

“The truth is that I understood exactly what he meant, there was nothing that needed clarifying.”

Despite Dybala’s superb talent, the Juventus striker may miss out on World Cup selection. He was not called up for the current friendly games, the last of which sees Argentina face Spain on Tuesday night.