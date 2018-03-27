Hazard targets World Cup final with Belgium

Belgium forward Eden Hazard has revealed that he will focus on reaching the 2018 Fifa World Cup final before considering his future at Chelsea.

The 27-year-old has reportedly been a transfer target of Real Madrid and the Spanish giants are expected to make a move for the talented playmaker if he performs well at the World Cup.

However, Hazard is enjoying his football at Chelsea and wants to finish the Premier League campaign and the World Cup before thinking about next season.

“I am going to finish the Premier League competition first and then play the World Cup and then I will leave on holiday,” Hazard said, according to the Evening Standard. “Then we will see what happens next. I do not think about it yet.

“I have another two years [on my] contract with Chelsea where I am very happy.”

In terms of the World Cup, Belgium is expected to have an outside chance of claiming the silverware, with the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, Vincent Kompany and Romelu Lukaku in the mix.

Belgium was knocked out at the quarter-final stage in 2014 in Brazil.

“Four years ago was the first World Cup for most of our players,” Hazard added. “Now we have experience.

“We know what to do to be ready and we have one target, which is to reach the final.”