With the 2018 FIFA World Cup coming up next month, one of the biggest debates among football fans will always be who are the best players to have graced the biggest stage in football.

Was it Fabio Cannavaro’s defensive masterclass at the 2006 triumph by the Azzurris? Or are we dead set on Pele being the G.O.A.T when it comes to this tournament?

And how can we forget the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Roberto Baggio, Diego Maradona, Paul Gascoigne, Xavi Hernandez, Ronaldinho and Gordon Banks who have all cast their names into World Cup folklore.

So without further ado, we want you to tell us who should make FOX Sports Asia’s Greatest World Cup XI. Vote now and vote wisely!

Best Goalkeeper

Lev Yashin (Russia)

Gordon Banks (England)

Oliver Kahn (Germany)

Gianluigi Buffon (Italy)

Iker Casillas (Spain)

Manuel Neuer (Germany)

Best Centre-back

Franz Beckenbauer (Germany)

Sir Bobby Moore (England)

Franco Baresi (Italy)

Daniel Passerella (Argentina)

Carles Puyol (Spain)

Fabio Cannavaro (Italy)

Best Full-back

Carlos Alberto (Brazil)

Philipp Lahm (Germany)

Roberto Carlos (Brazil)

Cafu (Brazil)

Paolo Maldini (Italy)

Bixente Lizarazu (France)

Best Midfielder

Andrea Pirlo (Italy)

Michel Platini (France)

Xavi Hernandez (Spain)

Lothar Mattaus (Germany)

Andres Iniesta (Spain)

Paul Gascoigne (England)

Best Wide Midfielder

Ronaldinho (Brazil)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Arjen Robben (Netherlands)

Johan Cruyff (Netherlands)

Rivaldo (Brazil)

Jaizinho (Brazil)

Best Playmaker

Diego Maradona (Argentina)

Sir Bobby Charlton (England)

Roberto Baggio (Italy)

Zinedine Zidane (France)

Francesco Totti (Italy)

Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Best Striker

Pele (Brazil)

Gerd Muller (Germany)

Gary Lineker (England)

Ronaldo (Brazil)

Miroslav Klose (Germany)

Thomas Muller (Germany)

Best Manager

Mario Zagallo (Brazil)

Sir Alf Ramsey (England)

Franz Beckenbauer (Germany)

Marcello Lippi (Italy)

Vicente del Bosque (Spain)

Luiz Felipe Scolari (Brazil)